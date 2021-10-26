Mary Ann Newman, 84, of Paris, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, at Pine Tree Assisted Living.
Services are scheduled for 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Mrs. Newman, the daughter of Zelmar Claude Carlile and Jewel Weems Carlile, was born on Aug. 24, 1937, on the family farm in Soper, Oklahoma.
She studied real estate and business at the University of Texas at Arlington and at Paris Junior College. Mary Ann was a realtor in Paris from 1972 to 2016. She and her husband, Dr. Jimmye Newman, owned and operated Newman Towne & Country Real Estate for many years.
Mary Ann was a member of the Church of Christ.
On Aug. 22, 1955, she married Jimmye Newman, building 63 years of family and memories before his death on Aug. 2, 2019.
Survivors include two children, Brenda Jewett and husband, Ike, of Paris and Stephen Newman and wife, Marisa, of Weatherford; grandchildren, Michelle Hobbs and husband, Dalen, Erick Jewett, Lauren Sasser and husband, Zack, Riley Newman, Noah Hill, Caleb Hill and Christian Hill; great-grandchildren, Audrey Hobbs, Gabriel Hobbs, Elijah Sasser and Norah Sasser; three sisters, Barbara Steele, Charlene Phillips and Wendy Taylor; and two brothers, Z. C. Carlile and Mack Carlile; along with numerous nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.