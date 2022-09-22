We have an abundance of free, wild pork roaming the hills and creek bottoms across most of the Lone Star State. Yes, larger boars, if they are in good condition and not actively breeding, make excellent table fare but the meat does need to be tenderized before cooking. Younger animals obviously are tenderer and require less time to prepare. I’m often quizzed about cooking wild pork.

The question, “Luke, are those wild hogs really good to eat?,” is often asked. My reply is, yes, wild pork can be tasty if prepared properly. I often reply with a question of my own, “If you were at a livestock auction looking for a hog to butcher, would you purchase a big, old boar or a younger, more tender animal?”

