SEPT. 8 to SEPT. 10
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sept. 8
6:46 to 7 p.m., 1205 Mockingbird Lane.
10:39 to 11:20 p.m., 2905 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Sept. 9
7:19 to 7:33 a.m., 2345 E. Cherry St.
4:45 to 4:51 p.m., 98 Pine Bliff St.
4:50 to 5:56 p.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
Public Service
Sept. 8
9:12 to 9:23 a.m., 2460 Fargo Drive.
Sept. 9
10:22 to 10:34 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
