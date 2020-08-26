Frances Louise Allison, 87, of Wylie, formerly of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Founders Plaza Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Wylie.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Pavilion of Red Hill Cemetery, with Danny Weems officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Allison, the daughter of Robert Giles and Enna Samples Giles, was born on May 16, 1933, in Greenville, Texas.
She was a gifted seamstress. Frances was a member of First Baptist Church of Sachse until she moved to Lamar County in 1986. While living here she attended Novice Baptist Church, Providence Baptist Church and Southside Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Jack Allison.
Survivors include one daughter, Jeannie Wallace, of Royse City; one son, Johnny Allison and wife, Loretta, of Powderly; grandchildren, Scott Wallace, Jennifer Weems and husband, Danny, Valarie Wallace, Krystall Wolf, April Key and Joey Allison and wife, Amber; great-grandchildren, Colby, Christopher, Tyler, Brelyn, Allison, Emma, Noah, Stephen, Miranda, Seth, Colt, Jayden and Jace; five great-great-granddaughters, Shelbi, Tinsli, Everli, Paisley and Brinlee; one sister, Juanita Cogburn and husband, Leon; and one brother, James Lee Giles and wife, Pat; along with a number of nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Joey Allison, Colby Wallace, Christopher Wallace, Brelyn Weems and Daniel Angle. Honorary bearers will be Noah Weems, Tyler Wallace, Seth Key, Colt Key, Jayden Allison, Jace Allison and Stephen Riley.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.