Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 5th Street NE at 3:03 p.m. Tuesday. The driver, identified as 29-year-old Joshua James Gonzales, of Paris, was found to have two felony warrants out of Lamar County.
The warrants were motions to adjudicate guilt on an unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon case and an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case. Gonzales was booked and later transferred to the Lamar County Jail, where he remains today.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 51 calls for service and arrested three people Tuesday.
