Thomas S. Sample, 94, of Powderly, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, surrounded by his family.
A graveside service has been set for Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Long Cemetery, with the Rev. Bill Dickey officiating. No formal visitation has been set.
Thomas was born in Shelbyville, Texas on Oct. 3, 1926.
Tom retired from Texas Instruments after many years of service. He and his wife, Roslyn, moved to Powderly where he worked for the City of Paris in the warehouse.
He is survived by his daughter, Linda Bratcher and husband, Richard; granddaughter, Sarah Upchurch; great-grandchildren, Cody Upchurch and wife, Brandi and Sara Beth Upchurch; great-great-grandchildren, DJ, Gavin, Eli and Tansley.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Roslyn Sample; parents, Thomas S. and Bertha Sample; brother, William Sample; sister-in-law, Billie Viehe.
The family requests memorials be made to the Gideons or the Humane Society.
Online condolences may be sent to the Sample family at fry-gibbs.com.
