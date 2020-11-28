Detroit ISD Superintendent Kathie Thompson has announced the extended closure of the school district due to concerns of Covid-19 exposure during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Remote learning will not be offered as the school district remains closed Monday through Friday. Dec. 7 is a scheduled teacher in-service day, meaning students will not return until Dec. 8, she said.
"Our goal is to limit exposure of staff/students that have been traveling or at family gatherings. We have already had several staff and students contact us about being exposed during the holidays," Thompson wrote in an email. "We feel this week will be crucial in allowing staff/students to show symptoms, if an exposure occurred during the break. We hope to limit any exposures throughout the district. Staff/students are encouraged to quarantine as much as possible during this time."
