FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke waits to speak during a campaign stop Nov. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. O’Rourke, who recently announced he’d run for Texas governor, has been one of a few Democrats to put the border front and center, heading almost immediately to the U.S.-Mexico border after he announced he was running, where he suggested the White House is doing its party no favors.

 Eric Gay

Beto O’Rourke is bringing his campaign for governor of Texas to Paris on Saturday.

The Democratic former U.S. representative and once candidate for the U.S. Senate will be in town at the Farmers Market pavilion, 400 First St. SW, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The gubernatorial hopeful will meet and greet supporters in his appearance, where he plans to discuss what’s at stake in the race for governor and how people can get involved with his campaign to win the Democratic nomination in the primaries before challenging the Republican candidate in November.

David Money is the assistant managing editor for The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6964 or david.money@theparisnews.com.

