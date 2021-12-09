FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke waits to speak during a campaign stop Nov. 16, 2021, in San Antonio. O’Rourke, who recently announced he’d run for Texas governor, has been one of a few Democrats to put the border front and center, heading almost immediately to the U.S.-Mexico border after he announced he was running, where he suggested the White House is doing its party no favors.
Beto O’Rourke is bringing his campaign for governor of Texas to Paris on Saturday.
The Democratic former U.S. representative and once candidate for the U.S. Senate will be in town at the Farmers Market pavilion, 400 First St. SW, at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The gubernatorial hopeful will meet and greet supporters in his appearance, where he plans to discuss what’s at stake in the race for governor and how people can get involved with his campaign to win the Democratic nomination in the primaries before challenging the Republican candidate in November.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.