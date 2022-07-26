JUL. 21 to JUL. 26
Assist EMS
Jul. 21
11:19 to 11:47 a.m., 1850 Fitzhugh Ave,
11:20 to 11:22 a.m., 1850 Fitzhugh Ave.
11:51 a.m., to 12:15 p.m., 925 Pine Bluff St.
12:07 to 12:27 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
12:08 to 12:10 p.m., 1128 Clarksville St.
12;18 to 12:42 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
1:39 to 1:40 p.m., 2870 Clark Lane.
5:49 to 6:07 p.m., 1505 Clarksville St.
Jul. 22
11:34 to 11:52 a.m., 175 25th St. SE.
12:01 to 12;21 p.m., 3305 NE Loop 286.
3:09 to 3:24 p.m., 845 S. Main St.
4:27 to 4:46 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
4:48 to 5:09 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
Jul. 23
11:24 to 11:32 a.m., 1151 15th St. NW.
5:40 to 5:53 p.m., 3090 Clarksville St.
7:36 to 7:57 p.m., 135 44th St. SW.
10:39 to 11:02 p.m., 2021 Cleveland St.
Jul. 24
5:42 to 5:49 p.m., 4115 Dawn Drve.
10:12 to 10:36 p.m., 917 20th St. SE.
10:49 to 11:09 p.m., 650 7th St. SW.
Jul. 25
10:08 to 10:20 a.m., 3855 Lamar Ave.
1:52 to 2:10 p.m., 245 19th St. SE.
2:06 to 2:47 p.m., 1318 Lamar Ave.
2:28 to 2:42 p.m., 520 8th St. SE.
7:25 to 7:35 p.m., 3330 Pine Bluff St.
7:47 to 8:04 p.m., 622 3rds St. SW.
8:30 to 8:39 p.m., 245 19th St. SE.
Jul. 26
2:02 to 2:16 a.m., 3237 Bonham St.
Assist Police
July 21
11:24 to 11:25 a.m., 600 Clement Road.
11:30 to 11:36 a.m., 3249 W. Kaufman St.
12:39 to 12:39 p.m., 3045 Aspe Drive.
1:02 to 1:03 p.m., 2075 Jackson St.
1:10 to 1:10 p.m., 825 S. Main St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Jul. 22
1:29 to 1:35 p.m., 2505 Clarksville St.
Jul. 23
2:09 to 2:35 p.m., 135 1st St. SE.
Jul. 25
12:49 to 1:25 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
Trash Fire
Jul. 21
8:39 to 8:56 p.m., 1265 16th St. SE.
Grass/Brush Fire
Jul. 21
2:22 to 2;56 p.m., ^000 Bonham St.
Jul. 23
12:47 to 1:10 p.m., 620 13th St. NW.
Jul. 24
5:19 to 5:36 p.m., 5th Street NE/Tudor Street.
5:23 to 5:33 p.m., 10th Street NW/Shiloh Street.
First Responder-Paris
Jul. 21
6:52 to 7:01 a.m., 4220 Choctaw Lane.
7:19 to 7:45 a.m., 2900 Stillhouse Road.
11:51 to 11:57 a.m., 565 W. Houston St.
11:52 to 11:55 a.m., 1431 W. Sherman St.
12:07 to 12:49 p.m., 1431 W. Sherman St.
12:12 to 12:13 p.m., W.Austin Street.
2:14 to 2:14 p.m., 704 3rd St. SW.
3:06 to 3:16 p.m., 840 40th St. SE.
5:07 to 5:25 p.m., 1645 Martin Luther King Drive.
11:06 11:29 p.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Jul. 22
8:36 to 8:46 a.m., 1230 Graham St.
9:24 to 9:34 a.m., 520 8th St. SE.
10:37 to 10:55 a.m., 1800 FR 195.
3:27 to 3:36 p.m., 2940 Abbott Lane.
Jul. 23
6:13 to 6:30 a.m., 3820 Castlegate Drive.
7:34 to 7:45 a.m., 275 S. Collegiate St.
8:18 to 8:32 a.m., 525 Bunker St.
12:06 to 12:15 p.m., 566 3rd St. SW.
12:20 to 12:49 p.m., 440 Grand Ave.
Jul. 24
9:41 to 10:05 a.m., 2435 Kessler Drive.
10:39 to 10:53 a.m., 750 N. Collegiate St.
7:31 to 7:50 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
Jul. 25
8:59 to 9:21 a.m., 2885 Stillhouse Road.
Vehicle Crash With Injury
Jul. 21
1:26 to 2 p.m., 240 Lamar Ave.
1:46 to 1:47 p.m., 100 NE Loop 286.
3:16 to 3:53 p.m., 1200 Bonham St.
Public Service
Jul. 21
1:31 to 1:32 p.m., 610 Deshong Drive.
6:09 to 9:50 p.m., 2025 S. Collegiate Drive.
8:18 to 8:37 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
8:56 to 9:16 p.m., 13214 Margaret St.
Jul. 22
11:55 a.m., to 1:05 p.m., 2515 Bonham St.
Jul. 24
1:44 to 1:54 a.m., 1230 Graham St.
9:16 to 9:33 a.m., 235 45th St. SW.
9:26 to 10:01 a.m., 1350 W. Houston St.
3:14 to 3:27 p.m., 1554 N. Main St.
Jul. 25
7:19 to 7:31 a.m., 2845 189th St. NW.
7:41 to 7:43 a.m., 1604 N. Main St.
