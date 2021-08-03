TODAY
Fannin County Commissioners Court: 9 a.m.
Reno Park and Trail: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Thursday
Paris Junior College Board of Regents: noon, Founders Room in administration building.
MONDAY
Paris ISD Board of Trustees: 4 p.m., 1920 Clarksville St.
Paris City Council: 5:30 p.m., 107 E. Kaufman St.
Cooper City Council: 5 p.m., 91 N. Side Square, Cooper.
Honey Grove ISD: 6 p.m., 1206 N. 17th St., Honey Grove.
Chisum ISD: 5:45 p.m., 3250 S. Church St.
N. Lamar ISD Board of Trustees: 6 p.m., 3201 Lewis Lane.
Reno City Council: 6 p.m., 160 Blackburn St., Reno.
Bogata City Council: 7 p.m., 128 N. Main St., Bogata.
