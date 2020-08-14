Tractor Supply will host a drive from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at 2035 Spur 139 in the parking lot on the Carter BloodCare bus. For information, or to schedule an appointment time, contact Lanie Wright at 903-571-9667.
Carter BloodCare continues to offer Covid-19 antibody testing on successful donations for a limited time. Donors can retrieve their results within one to two weeks through a secure portal on the blood center’s website. In addition to cholesterol level, temperature, hemoglobin, pulse rate and blood pressure data, donors now also learn whether they were likely exposed to the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.
Carter BloodCare knows safety is top of mind for blood donors. Carter BloodCare is performing extra sanitization and staff wears masks and gloves. But in the era of Covid-19, there are some ways donors can do their part to help. To reduce wait times, donors can fill out the medical history questionnaire online before they show up to give blood. This means fewer people are waiting, making it easier to “social distance.” Carter BloodCare limits the number of donors on each bus, so making an appointment is the best way to reduce lines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.