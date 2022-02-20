Donna Sue Robinson, age 62, of Deport, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
She was born in Dallas, Texas, on June 14, 1959, the daughter of E.M. and Elizabeth Sikes Robinson.
Donna worked as a CNA in home health.
She leaves her children, Calvin Wade Anderson (Melissa), of Paris, Texas, Robbie Sue Gober, of Odessa, Texas, and Mickel Dan Anderson, of Tennessee Colony, Texas; grandchildren, Austin Paul, Gayle Rae Bachanan, Trever Lee Bachanan, Jordan Lee Fields, Colton Alan Killingsworth and Alyssa June Killingsworth; five great-grandchildren; brother, Dennis Edward Robinson, of Deport, Texas; and sister, Bernice Norton (R.D.), of Forney, Texas.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, David and Pete Robinson; sisters, Theresa Ann Miller and Vivian Shelton; and grandson, Jimmy Don Owens.
The family will have a private service at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home.
Primary elections in Texas generally have poor voter turnout, however, in some races, the primary race determines who takes office because incumbents or candidates face only intraparty challengers. Texans can submit their vote via mail, during early voting or on Election Day. How do you plan to vote in the primary?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.