Good morning, Red River Valley!
Yesterday's 10% chance for showers certainly grew into something more as a large storm cell made a run for the Red River from Oklahoma. This morning, a 30% chance of showers persists, mainly before 10 a.m., and the chance falling after 1 p.m.
Today will be mostly sunny with a high near 94. With all that water sitting around, coupled with warm and moist Gulf air riding in on southeast winds 5 to 10 mph, it's going to be humid, and that means we'll see the heat index value get to around 106 — high enough for the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory, which will be in effect from 1 to 7 p.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear with a low near 73.
The Heat Advisory will continue into Thursday, which is expected to be sunny with a high near 98. It's that heat index value to watch — the weather service is predicting it to reach 109 degrees. Things will cool off again Thursday night as the low gets to around 77.
Enjoy the day, but stay cool and hydrated!
