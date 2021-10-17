Randy Dean, 63, of Paris, passed away Friday, Oct. 15, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at p.m., at Pathway International Church of God with the Rev. Samuel Evers officiating. Interment will follow at Little Vine Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6 to 7 p.m., at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home.
He was born on Feb. 8, 1958, in Dallas, Texas, to Noah and Jeraldine Dean. He worked as a carpet layer in his earlier years and then went into construction/handyman work. Randy attended Pathway International Church of God.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Pamela; children, Jessica Hatfield and husband, Todd, James Dean and wife, Crystal, and Randy Dean Jr. and fiancé, Angela; grandchildren, John and Caleb Hatfield, Julie, Rosa and Bailey Davis, Collin Dean, Chloe Dean, Kelsey and Lauren Cable and Matthew Green; siblings, Pauline Michael and husband, Billy, Johnny Dean and Thomas Dean and wife, Cindy; sisters-in-law, Gayle “Little Bit” Hays, and Rhonda Brown and husband, Chris.
He was preceded in death by his father, Noah Dean; mother, Jeraldine Dean; step-mother, Retha Dean; and sister, Bonnie Ballard.
Serving as pallbearers will be Todd Hatfield, John Hatfield, Kaleb Hatfield, James Dean, Randy Dean, Jr. and Tommy Jones.
Online condolences may be sent to the Dean family at fry-gibbs.com.
