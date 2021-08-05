The Paris Pregnancy Center will welcome guests to its Pizza, Prayer and Praise event from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday at 500 E. Houston St., in Paris.
Open to the public, the celebration will recognize the completion of the organization’s new mobile unit and provide a location for people to fellowship with each other and praise God.
“It’s just a time of praise for what God has done and what he’s continuing to do here in the community helping young moms, their children and helping moms to choose life,” executive director Vicki Powell said.
The event will also establish increased community awareness for the organization.
“We would just like for everybody to come and they can take a tour of the building. We’re going to have some vendors here on site that will be here to help our clients or anyone who has children or are pregnant or whatever and want to come through the building to talk about insurance or medicaid, and they’ll be here to talk to them about that as well,” Powell said.
Paris Pregnancy Center seeks to educate women on their pregnancy options, including abortion, adoption and parenting. It also provides sonograms, counseling and educational classes for young parents.
Louis’ Pizza and Prayer Inc. will sponsor the event.
