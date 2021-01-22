The countdown is on to the grand opening of Chick-fil-A in Paris.
The long-desired restaurant will open curbside and drive-thru service on Feb. 4, owner-operator Moises Hernandez said in a Thursday video posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page, @cfaparis.
The dining room will remain closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The restaurant’s opening comes as the Covid-19 hospitalization rate remains above the state’s 15% threshold that triggers further restrictions on retailers, restaurants and bars. The rate on Wednesday dropped to its lowest level in weeks, down to 18.09%. It will need to fall below 15% and stay there for seven consecutive days before the restrictions let up, allowing restaurants to seat 75% capacity.
Despite the challenge of opening mid-pandemic, Hernandez was upbeat and all smiles in his 25 second video.
“My family and I are so excited for the opportunity to serve you,” he said.
Chick-fil-A’s arrival has been long awaited by residents. In an April 2019 poll by The Paris News, Chick-fil-A was the second most desired business, coming in behind Target. Word of the restaurant’s arrival leaked in April when Paris City Council discussed a planned fast food restaurant on property between Ramseur Baptist Church and Shogun Japanese Steak House on Lamar Avenue. In late July 2020, the city issued a $925,000 building permit for Chick-fil-A #04709 Paris. Construction began on Aug. 3, 2020, in the lot next to Ramseur Baptist Church at 3420 Lamar Ave.
