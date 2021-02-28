CLARKSVILLE — The poet Amanda Gorman, who gained world renown with the presentation of her original poem “The Hill We Climb” at the inauguration of President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, has deep familial roots in the Clarksville area.
Gorman’s paternal grandmother, Bertha Gaffney Gorman, was born in a small community outside Clarksville, as were her grandmother’s parents, grandparents, great-grandparents and great-great-grandparents.
Gorman’s lineage includes the Gaffney, Henderson and Shoals families, whose ancestors were brought to Clarksville in Red River County more than 170 years ago.
“While Amanda has never visited Clarksville, we have known about her, her twin sister, and her brother and cousin through her grandmother who regularly attends annual homecoming celebrations for descendants of families in the communities around Clarksville,” Mary Katherine Gaffney said.
Although only 22, Gorman has been known for her poetry for many years. She was selected Youth Poet Laureate of Los Angeles and later the West Coast and published her first book when she was 16 years old.
She was selected the first ever Youth Poet Laureate of the United States at 18. She was a has spoken at the Library of Congress, wrote a special poem for the Macy’s 2020 Fourth of July Celebration, and did a special dedication of the reopening of the Empire State Building in New York City for CBS.
She graduated Cum Laude from Harvard University in the spring of 2020.
“We are extremely proud of her,” the Rev. Clamon Gaffney said. “And while she does not know us, we know and love her. We see in her the fulfillment of the hope and dreams of our ancestors.”
