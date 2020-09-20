Scott Douglas Fluck, age 52, of Blossom, passed away on Sunday, Sept.13, 2020, in Plano, Texas.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has been entrusted with cremation arrangements.
Scott was born on Sept. 6, 1968, to Raymond A. Fluck and Jane Elizabeth Martin Fluck, in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.
He was a farm boy, born and raised in New Tripoli, Pennsylvania. In his young adult life, he was a certified welder. He was very mechanical and enjoyed tinkering with small motors and electronics.
He was both sarcastic and compassionate with a great sense of humor. He loved his family, but animals, especially dogs, had a special place in his heart.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Raymond Eugene and Pauline Teresa Fluck, and Charles and Florence Martin.
Survivors include his parents, Ray and Jane Fluck, of Blossom; siblings, James E. Fluck, of North Carolina, Todd S. Fluck, of Pennsylvania and Tammy S. Duch and husband, William, of Pennsylvania; nieces and nephews, Sapphire Fluck, Nicholas Thomas, Luralee L. Fluck, Ava Duch, Liana Duch and Keon Duch; five fur children; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other family members.
