DEPORT — The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a dog poisoning in the Deport area. On March 19, Jalyn Raley posted to her Facebook page that someone had put out gopher food — which contains the poison strychnine — to poison her parents’ dogs.
In the post, Raley said both of her parents’ dogs died of the poisoning, confirmed by a necropsy and toxicology report on the pets.
“It absolutely blows my mind that someone had the audacity to not only come up in my parents yard and poison them, but they also put the bowl within 10-20 feet of my daughters’ play equipment,” she wrote. “I’m just very thankful my daughters did not find it before the dogs.”
Chief Deputy Tommy Moore said the sheriff’s office does not have any solid leads at this time, and there have not been any other instances of poisoning in the area. He said the department asks that anyone with information call 903-737-2400. The family is also offering a reward for the information.
