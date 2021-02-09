FEB. 6 to FEB. 9
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Abran Dominic Garcia, 47: Driving while intoxicated
Reginald Jermaine Young Jr., 21: Manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance.
David Earl Christopher, 40: Possession of a controlled substance, theft of property.
Leaanne Marie Devaux, 40: Unauthorized use of a vehicle, possession of marijuana.
Alexander J. Hathaway, 43: Possession of drug paraphernalia.
William Eli McEntyre, 19: Criminal trespass, criminal mischief, $750 to $2,500.
Michael George Pullins, 49: District court commit/burglary of a building.
Richard Dwight Coffin, 62: District court commit/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Miguel Pineda Gomez, 30: Bail jumping and failure to apear/felony (11 counts), judgment nisi/cred/debit card abuse (11 counts).
Paris Police Department
Jailon Dandre Garvin, 26: Evading arrest detention, possession of marijuana, theft of a firearm, tamper with identification numbers
Brianna Nicole Garcia, 17: Possession of a controlled substance (x2), possession of marijuana.
Kevin Scott Drake-Frazier, 19: Unlicensed carrying of a weapon, possession of marijuana.
