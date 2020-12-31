Testing.jpg
Buy Now

There will be a mobile Covid-19 testing site at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Monday through Jan. 8 from at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The testing is free to the public. Preregistration is available online at gogettested.com. There are no requirements for the oral test other than no eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to the test. Results are expected within 48 to 96 hours. Positive results receive a medical consolation from a provider.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Managing Editor

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News and the editor of Paris Life Magazine. He resides in Paris with his wife, Krystle, and their three children, Charlie, Annalise and Willow.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.