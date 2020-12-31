There will be a mobile Covid-19 testing site at Paris Junior College, 2400 Clarksville St., Monday through Jan. 8 from at 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.
The testing is free to the public. Preregistration is available online at gogettested.com. There are no requirements for the oral test other than no eating or drinking 15 minutes prior to the test. Results are expected within 48 to 96 hours. Positive results receive a medical consolation from a provider.
