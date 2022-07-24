Robert Eugene Hutsell, 92, of Paris, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at his home.
Services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 26, at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with John Overturf officiating. Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Meadowbrook Gardens. The family will receive friends Monday from 5 to 7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Hutsell, the son of Luther Hutsell and Grace Wilson Hutsell, was born June 14, 1930, in Missouri.
He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. His career with Texas Instruments spanned 20 years at which time he began working for Collins. It was during this time he traveled for the company to Egypt to erect towers. Upon moving to Paris, he worked at Kimberly-Clark until his retirement. Robert was active for many years in the VFW and had over 7,500 hours of volunteer work at the veteran’s hospital.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Wanda Hutsell; a son, Robert Eugene Hutsell, Jr.; and two siblings, Bill Hutsell and Frieda Beaver.
Survivors include two daughters, Ruth Annette Hutsell and Terry Lynne Overturf (John); six grandchildren, Sean Hutsell, April George (Jeff), Trae Hutsell (April), Shiloh Hutsell (Hope), Benjamin Overturf (Michelle), and Chad Overturf (Beth); 15 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild; along with a host of friends.
Casket bearers will be Sean Hutsell, Trae Hutsell, Shiloh Hutsell and Chad Overturf.
