A Paris police officer responded to the department’s lobby at 10:34 a.m. Monday in reference to a vehicle burglary call that had occurred a couple of days ago in the 1600 block of North Main Street. The complainant believed his Smith and Wesson firearm was stolen from his vehicle that he left running, unlocked and unoccupied while he went inside the store to make a purchase.
Police investigate after report of counterfeit bills
An officer was dispatched to the 1500 block of Clarksville Street at 6:38 p.m. Monday in reference to a fraud complaint. An unknown woman made a purchase of items with a real $50 bill, then placed additional items for purchase on the counter, retrieved two $20 bills from her pocket that were determined to be fake by a “counterfeit detection marker.” The woman left the store and never returned as she stated.
Calls for service: The Paris Police Department responded to 70 calls for service and arrested one person Monday.
