Paris Junior College’s drama department will hold virtual auditions for the second production in PJC Drama’s Virtual/Reality Season, “Alice in Cyberspace,” on Oct. 29 and 30.
“Alice is the leader of an intrepid online role-playing game gaming party,” said PJC Drama Instructor Robyn Huizinga. “But everything goes awry when she passes through her computer monitor into the online gaming world. She meets a series of wacky non-player characters as she travels across the map to find her way back home to her friends. Will she level up? Find out when you join us for ‘Alice in Cyberspace!’”
Performances of “Alice in Cyberspace” will be performed live on Zoom at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 4 and 5, and 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 6.
The auditions, consisting of cold readings from the script, will start at 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, on Zoom. The production has 24 roles for those 14 years old and up. A link for the Zoom audition meeting, as well as audition sides, can be obtained by emailing pjcdrama@parisjc.edu.
