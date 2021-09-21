A week full of homecoming activities began Monday for North Lamar ISD.
Daily dress-up days, a bonfire, parade, pep rally and coronation of the king and queen have all been planned to celebrate the week. The Panthers will play the Wills Point Tigers for their homecoming game at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
All campuses will participate in the dress-up days. Monday is “Pajama Day,” Tuesday is “Mismatch Day,” Wednesday is “Marvel vs. DC Day,” Thursday is “Time Traveler Day” and Friday is “Overall Spirit Day.”
On Wednesday beginning at dark, there will be a homecoming bonfire for Panther fans in the field east of the high school.
The Homecoming parade will be at 10 a.m. Friday. The route will begin at North Lamar High School and go up Doc Eads Drive toward Stone Middle School. The parade will take a left and follow the Panther paws to the football parking lot to Goodman Learning Center. Parade participants will take a left on Coach Alden George Way and proceed to Higgins Elementary, up to Bailey Intermediate and finally returning to the high school parking lot. Spectators are welcome to view the parade along the route in designated parking spaces or from lawn chairs.
A pep rally is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. Friday. At this time, the homecoming king will be crowned. The coronation of the homecoming queen will be that night at R.L. Maddox Stadium during the halftime activities. All are invited to come out and support the North Lamar Panthers at their homecoming game.
