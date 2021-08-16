Paris police responded to a disturbance in the 1100 block of Tudor Street at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported that 32-year-old Jose De Jesus Cortez, of Paris, had hit him in the face with his fist and then Cortez rammed his vehicle into the complainant’s vehicle. Cortez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Cortez was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Blossom man faces multiple charges after running from police
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 400 block of Grand Avenue at 10:57 a.m. Saturday. When the vehicle stopped, a passenger fled from the vehicle and into an apartment complex, police said. That passenger was identified as 28-year-old William Joseph York, of Blossom.
York was found to have several felony warrants. York was later located in the area and arrested. The warrants were a bond surrender on a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance of more than 1 gram charge, felony bail jumping and failure to appear and a parole violation warrant. York was additionally charged with evading arrest. York was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Man faces meth charge after fleeing police
Lutheran Denino Gordon, 40, of Paris, was seen in the 600 block of Bonham Street, and the officer knew Gordon to have outstanding warrants. When the officer attempted to detain Gordon, he fled on foot, police said. After a short foot chase, Gordon tripped and fell and was apprehended. During the arrest, Gordon was found to be in possession of more than 4 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Gordon was arrested and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Traffic stop results in meth possession charge
Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 200 block of 8th Street NE at 8:15 p.m. Sunday for an expired registration sticker. The driver was found to have an outstanding Municipal Court warrant. The passenger, 28-year-old Dapnanie Danielle Frazier, of Paris, was found to have an outstanding felony probation warrant on a manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance conviction. During the arrest, Frazier was found to be in possession of less than 1 gram of suspected methamphetamine. Frazier was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Stolen truck found at accident scene
Paris police responded to a vehicle theft in the 800 block of Jackson Street at 4:37 p.m. Friday. The complainant reported that a 2004 Silver GMC Canyon pick-up was missing from his residence when he arrived home from work. A witness reported the vehicle was missing at 7:30 a.m. when they arrived at the residence. The vehicle was later recovered by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office when it was found at an accident scene. The investigation continues.
Police investigating after laptops taken
At 5:04 p.m. Saturday, police responded to a vehicle burglary in the 800 block of 40th Street SE. The complainant reported that sometime during the previous night, someone had stolen four laptop computers from his vehicle. The complainant estimated the value of the computers to be over $3,000. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 233 calls for service and arrested 20 people during the weekend.
