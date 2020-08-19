Good morning, Red River Valley!
A rather benign weather pattern is shaping up over the Red River Valley resulting in some beautiful, comfortable summertime days. Today will be sunny with a high near 90 as drier winds continue from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 66.
Thursday will bring much of the same with a high near 89 under sunny skies as winds turn slightly to come from the east northeast at around 5 mph. Still, the lack of humidity and drier northern air will make the day tolerable compared to the last few weeks. Once again, the night will be mostly clear as the low falls again to around 66.
Enjoy this beautiful weather and have a great Wednesday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.