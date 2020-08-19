Wednesday Weather.jpg
Today will be hot and dry with highs mostly in the 90s. Skies will be mostly clear with a north/northeast wind around 10 mph.
Good morning, Red River Valley!

A rather benign weather pattern is shaping up over the Red River Valley resulting in some beautiful, comfortable summertime days. Today will be sunny with a high near 90 as drier winds continue from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 66. 

Thursday will bring much of the same with a high near 89 under sunny skies as winds turn slightly to come from the east northeast at around 5 mph. Still, the lack of humidity and drier northern air will make the day tolerable compared to the last few weeks. Once again, the night will be mostly clear as the low falls again to around 66. 

Enjoy this beautiful weather and have a great Wednesday!

Slightly cooler afternoon temperatures will continue for the next few days, with high afternoon temperatures in the upper 80's to lower 90's on Thursday. Friday will be a little warmer with afternoon temperatures reaching back into the upper 90's. Low overnight temperatures will continue to range from the middle 60's to lower 70's into the end of the week. Skies will be mostly clear for the region throughout the week. Rain chances come back into play on Friday evening, with slight chances of rain and storms for the North and Western portions of the region.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

