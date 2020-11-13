Kenneth C. Mantooth, 72, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at his home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Pavilion of Highland Cemetery, with the Rev. Matthew Kelley officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon Saturday.
Mr. Mantooth, the son of Chief and Nellie Hutson Mantooth, was born on March 7, 1948, in Deport.
His career in construction spanned a number of years before his retirement. Kenneth was an avid fisherman and hunter.
His parents and all his siblings preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Brenda Clark Mantooth, whom he married on July 5, 1972, building 48 years of family and memories; one son, Matthew Mantooth and wife, Cealie, of Paris; and three grandchildren, Bryannah, Kenlie and Kylie; along with several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
