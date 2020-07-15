Sarah Beasley Marshall, 78, of Kingsland, Texas, formerly, of Blossom, Texas, passed away on July 10, 2020 in Temple, Texas.
She was born to Franklin and Frances Mathes Adams on May 10, 1942 in Bristol, Virginia.
Sarah worked with the Federal Government for 29 years. She had a love of gardening, farming and the well-being and spirit of animals, especially horses and cats.
She is survived by her daughter, Lisa Duffy and husband, Timothy, of Houston; son, Spencer Schwarz and wife, Rosie, of Escondido, California; six grandchildren; and numerous extended family members and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Lester Schwarz, William Marshall and Robert Beasley.
Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020, at Blossom United Methodist Church, 315 Faucett Street, Blossom, Texas 75416.
An online guest registry may be signed at PutnamCares.com.
Sarah's care is entrusted to Putnam Funeral Home and Crematory, 145 Texas Avenue, Kingsland, Texas 78630.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.