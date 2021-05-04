MAY 1 to MAY 3
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Gary Dale Potter, 49: Order resetting bond for possession of a controlled substance, penlaty group 1, less than 1 gram, repeat offender.
Steven Michael Cook, 50: Violation of parole, driving while intoxicated/open alcohol container.
Reno Police Department
Kevin Alvarado, 21: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Paris Police Department
Ashley Billie Sue Howard, 30: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
