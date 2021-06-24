I read with great interest in The Paris News Klark Byrd’s commentary “It’s a long drive back to Nebraska” (June 20). The topic is near and dear to me, since my family ancestral “roots” trace back to Nebraska on multiple family-lines, plus, I was born in Wichita, Kansas.
There are places to stop in Kansas. I have even done a foolhardy thing I wouldn’t recommend anymore: a 14-hour non-stop car drive from Franklin, Nebraska, to my abode in Longview. That is foolish and dangerous.
Although I am age 57, I am learning that I need to sleep. I can’t hardly take the frigid Midwest icy winters. Well, this year, I couldn’t hardly take the all-time frigid air breaking all-time records (and breaking water-pipes) in Texas this year of 2021.
Kansas has a great place called Coronado Heights, which commemorates where the Spanish explorer Francisco Vazquez de Coronado and his explorers (including a couple Roman Catholic missionary priests) searched for the legendary “Seven Cities of Gold,” circa the year 1540. One of his guides had the name “Teyas.”
Nebraska raises corn and football players.
