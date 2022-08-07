The Paris City Council will meet twice this week, once Monday for a regular session and again on Thursday for a budget workshop.The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., for its regular session and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
A possible call for a city-wide special election in November to consider amendments to the city charter tops the Monday night meeting along with the possible sale of general obligation bonds to fund the Paris Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund in order to place a freeze on firefighter pensions.
Other agenda items include an update from the Paris Economic Development Corp on its plan of work for the coming year, the appointment of members to the Board of Adjustment and the initial presentation by the city manager on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
