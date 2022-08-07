Paris City Hall Stock

The Paris City Council will meet twice this week, once Monday for a regular session and again on Thursday for a budget workshop.The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St., for its regular session and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A possible call for a city-wide special election in November to consider amendments to the city charter tops the Monday night meeting along with the possible sale of general obligation bonds to fund the Paris Firefighters’ Relief and Retirement Fund in order to place a freeze on firefighter pensions.

