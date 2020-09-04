Ash Christian, a prolific Producer, Actor and Filmmaker, passed from this world at 4:01 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
Ash was only 35 years old and suffered a heart attack.
Ash was born in Dallas, Texas on Jan. 16, 1985, at Baylor Hospital.
Ash is survived by his parents, Charles Christian, of Paris and Pam Montgomery, of Rockwall.
Christian called Texas home with his loving Mom, though lived most of his time in New York City, Los Angeles and Puerto Rico.
He appeared in TV shows including, The Good Wife, Law & Order and The Good Fight. His focus was primarily on producing and his total passion was connecting people. In 2014 he won a daytime Emmy Award for the short film Mi Promise. His recent films include Coyote Lake, Social Animals and Chick Fights starring Alec Baldwin. Ash was in the process of producing several other movies.
Ash was devoted to his mom, Pam Montgomery, of Rockwall. She supported everything in his life and was extremely proud of his accomplishments, but most of all she was proud of the man he was, honest, respected and filled with love for human kindness in our troubled world today. His Mom will continue to support his beliefs in equality and will work with his colleagues in the business. He was known for his kindness and compassion to others. Ash had a special bond with his Nana, Helen Chandler, of Paris.
A virtual memorial will be held on September 27, and a special celebration of his life will be planned for New York City close to Broadway. Ash was loved dearly by his family, friends and colleagues. We lost one of the best.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.