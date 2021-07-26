Paris police responded to the 700 block of Grove Street at 12:08 p.m. Friday in reference to a man with a gun call. A 54-year-old complainant reported she was visiting her daughter when Andre Patrick Dorsey, 47, pointed a pistol at her. Dorsey was located at the scene and was arrested.
Dorsey was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris man charged with marijuana possession
Police stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of Clarksville Street at 7:25 p.m. Friday. During the stop, the officer smelled and later located suspected marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver, Devante Ramone Robinson, 22, of Paris, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana of more than 4 ounces but less than 5 pounds. Robinson was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Police: Coins, electronics stolen in home burglaries
At 12:09 p.m. Friday, police responded to a home burglary in the 700 block of East Price Street. A friend of the resident found someone had broken into the house and had stolen several containers of coins. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to a home burglary in the 200 block of George Wright Homes at 1:59 a.m. Saturday. The complainant reported their ex-boyfriend had possibly broken into the residence and had stolen a television and a gaming system. The incident is under investigation.
Police responded to a home burglary in the 700 block of Bonham Street at 3:26 p.m. Sunday. The complainant reported that sometime in the past 48 hours, someone had possibly entered the residence through a bathroom window and had stolen several electronic items. The incident is under investigation.
Police investigating Lamar Avenue break-in
At 4:16 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a burglar alarm in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue. Officers found someone had broken the front plate glass window. The owner arrived and verified through video surveillance that a slender man had broken the window and had entered the building. It could not be determined if anything was taken by the suspect. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 228 calls for service and arrested 13 people during the weekend.
