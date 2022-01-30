Donald D. “Dick” Woodall, 88, of Reno, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Heritage House of Paris.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, at Southside Baptist Church with the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Mr. Woodall, the son of Harvey Lee Woodall and Willie Etah Lancaster Woodall, was born Dec. 20, 1933, in Cooper, Texas.
For eleven and one half years, he was a firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department. During that time, he worked part-time for Sears as a proud truck driver. He then left the fire department and became full-time with Sears where he remained until his retirement.
He attended Southside Baptist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed golf and dominos, but his greatest joy in life was being “Grandfather” to his great grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Marilyn, whom he married on May 31, 2003; a daughter, Melanie Wiggin and husband, Chris, of New Zealand; a grandson, Grant Wiggin; a son, Andy Woodall and wife, Debbie, of Fort Worth; siblings, Coy Lee Woodall (deceased) and partner, Jan Kavanaugh of Red Oak, Barbara Jean Clements and husband, James, of Fort Worth, Jimmy Woodall and wife, Dovena, of Greenville, Sara Kesler and husband, Gerald (deceased), of Murchison, Jerry Woodall and wife, Jan, of Shawnee, Oklahoma, Tommy Woodall (deceased) and wife, Joy, of Cooper, Ella Kathyrin Petty and husband, Ken, of Murchison, Jacky Woodall (deceased) and wife, Judy, of Klondike, and Judy Brumley of Plano; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sally.
His surviving bonus family includes children, Bret and Annette Bangs and Monja and Ronnie Smith; grandchildren, Brandy and Louis Bowerman, Dustin Bangs, Stefanie and Keith Sheridan, Casey and Jen Smith and Rainey and Austin Parson; great-grandchildren, Tayla and husband, Evan, Trace, Paislee, Callen, Casen, Raylan, Knox, Colstyn, Noah, Nayvie, Evie and Neeley.
Casket bearers will be Louis Bowerman, Dustin Bangs, Keith Sheridan, Casey Smith, Austin Parson and Evan Niblett.
