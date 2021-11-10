HONEY GROVE — Honey Grove ISD softball coach and teacher Carley Denee Price was booked into Fannin County Jail on several charges, including possession of child pornography, after authorities say she shared explicit messages and images with a 15-year-old student.
Price, 28, was arrested by the Honey Grove Police Department on Monday on six warrants, including four counts of child pornography possession and one count each of improper relationship between educator and student and online solicitation of a minor-sexual conduct.
Honey Grove police were notified about the possible relationship on Oct. 26, Chief Leigh Dixon said in a news release. Dixon contacted Honey Grove ISD Chief Kevin Verner and informed him of the allegations. The chiefs opened an investigation, and school Superintendent Todd Morrison was informed. Price was suspended pending the investigation's outcome, Dixon said.
Price was brought in for questioning, Dixon said, and after further investigation and cooperation by Price, police believed the allegations were substantiated and sought the warrants.
"The investigation revealed that 28-year-old Carley Denee Price, the softball coach and teacher, was sharing very explicit messages and images with a 15-year-old male student," Dixon said in the release. "At this time there will be no further comment. The cases will be filed in the coming days to the Fannin County Criminal District Attorney’s Office."
Didn’t this girl work in Howe as a coach
