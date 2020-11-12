NOV. 10 to NOV. 12
Paris Police Department
Chris DeWayne Brooks, 20: Criminal trespass.
Lamar County
Sheriff’s Office
Felix Trevino Vasquez Jr., 40: County court commit/accident involving damage to vehicle.
Xasver Dion Gordon, 28: Violation of parole, judgment nisi/unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, judgment nisi/theft of a firearm.
Cameron Lee Lester, 20: Possession of drug paraphernalia, proof of financial responsibility.
Bradleu DeWayne White, 40: Possession of a controlled usbstance, panlty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Constable Precinct 1
Brian Allen Nichols, 33: Failure to control speed, proof of financial responsibility, not secured by a seatbelt-driver, failure to appear.
