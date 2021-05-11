MAY 7 to MAY 11
FD Assist Police
May 10
10:04 to 10:11 a.m., 1907 Lamar Ave.
First Responder
May 7
8:09 to 8:30 a.m., 1431 W. Sherman St.
8:27 to 8:57 a.m., 547 15th St. SE.
3:37 to 3:50 p.m., Bonham St.
4:25 to 4:36 p.m., 1438 Polk St.
11:10 to 11:24 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
May 8
3:11 to 3:32 p.m., 2201 E. Price St.
5:48 to 6:24 p.m., 210 25th St. SE.
May 9
5:49 to 6:10 a.m., 2183 E. Cherry St.
2:55 to 3:32 p.m., 718 S. Main St.
10:52 to 11:18 p.m., 1825 NE Loop 286.
May 10
5:33 to 6 a.m., 3731 Castlegate Drive.
8:25 to 8:33 a.m., 2225 E. Cherry St.
8:29 to 8:42 a.m., 606 3rd St. SW.
11:18 to 11:32 a.m., 3050 Clarksville St.
11:49 to 11:59 a.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:02 to 12:13 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
12:35 to 12:50 p.m., 3548 Clarksville St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
May 7
6:29 to 6:34 p.m., 2003 Lamar Ave.
May 8
12:37 to 1:21 p.m., 3000 Highway 271 S.
5:03 to 5:32 p.m., 4005 N. Main St.
May 10
4:47 to 4:56 p.m., 2615 NE Loop 286.
Hazmat Incident
May 7
3:12 to 4:22 p.m., 2965 S. Church St.
May 8
9:13 to 9:35 a.m., 150 47th St. SE.
May 10
9:25 to 9:44 p.m., 3400 Clarksville St.
Line Down/Transformer Fire
May 9
8:37 to 8:46 a.m., 600 E. Houston St.
Public Service
May 7
1:44 to 1:55 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
2:08 to 3:02 p.m., 820 Clarksville St.
3:14 to 3:23 p.m., 5040 Old Clarksville Road.
8:39 to 8:44 p.m., 3237 Bonham St.
May 8
4:09 to 4:22 p.m., 2325 W. Sherman St.
