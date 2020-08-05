Nellie Ruth Abney, 88, of Grandview, passed away peacefully on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Grandview United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Daniel So and Diane Barnes officiating. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 at Grandview United Methodist Church.
Nellie was born on Oct. 3, 1931, in Rugby, Texas, to John and Mirty Mae Pratt.
Preceding her in death were her parents, John and Mirty; her husband, John Orval Abney; son, John Edward Abney; brothers, Sidney Pratt and Leroy Pratt; and sister, Marie Pohtusky.
She is survived by her son, Tommy and wife, Pat Abney, of Hillsboro; daughter, Rose and husband, Duane Johns, of Godley; grandsons, John and wife, Lydia Abney, of Hillsboro, Neil and wife, Maegan Abney, of Hillsboro; granddaughters, Melissa and husband, Hunter Barnes, of Mertens and Jessica and husband, Curtis Mohr, of Godley.
In lieu of flowers, send donations to St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
