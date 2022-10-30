For most, Halloween is just one month out of the year, but for David Crossland, owner of Afterlife Haunt, it is a yearlong holiday.
Crossland said he tries to add something new to the haunted house in Blossom every year, a process that starts nine months before he opens in October.
“Typically, how that whole process works is, in January, I’m usually doing my design work,” Crossland said. “So that’s when I’m drawing up floor plans, and kind of seeing what will work and won’t work.”
Crossland said designing floor plans takes around a month and can be the most taxing part of the process.
“Those decisions you make in January are what people are going to be experiencing in October,” he said. “It puts a lot of pressure on you, because you’re just like, OK, you know, I’ve got to make these decisions, and this is what I’m willing to work all year on.”
This year, he added a swamp area and slaughterhouse to the Blossom haunted attraction.
Crossland said he completely gutted the back portion of the haunted house, leaving just the outer shell and dirt, to get ready for the haunt industry’s biggest trade show, TransWorld’s Halloween & Attraction Show.
“The first part of March is when I go to St. Louis to that trade show,” he explained. “So that’s where I’m buying stuff, and then by the time I get back from that show, you know, from early March until we open, (it) is just full force on building.”
Now in full swing of its seventh season, the Blossom haunted house has yet to hit its peak.
The haunted attraction is open daily until Monday and then one final blackout night Friday.
Other pre-existing areas include an asylum and walls covered in 3D paintings of clowns.
Tickets range from $25 to $50 for various ticket combinations for the haunted house and $5 each for the three escape rooms and coffin simulator.
Crossland said it was exciting to be voted in the top five haunted attractions in Texas by The Scare Factor, a haunted house review website and directory.
“A lot of people, even still in this area, don’t think that you can do anything super successful or, you know, be bigger than you are because of where we’re at,” Crossland admits. “To be ranked in the top five, that was a pretty exciting and proud moment for all of us.”
While he spends all year thinking and working on the haunted house, Crossland credited his workers for holding things down.
“The actors are the show, you know,” he said. “I’ll build all the cool sets, but they’re the ones that bring it to life.”
