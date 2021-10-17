Christopher Kantrell Burns, 29: Failure to appear/criminal ninsupport, bail jumping and failure toa ppear, manufacture/delivery of a ac ontrolled substance, penalty group 1, 4 to 20 grams in a drug free zone, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of child pornogrpahy, sexual performance /child/produce/direct/promote, evading arrest/detention with previous conviction, sexual assault of a child, judgment nisi/mtoion to adjudicate guilt/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Jeremy DeWayne Robinson, 42: forgery of a financial instrument $2,500 to $30,000, judgment nisi/forgery of a financial instrument/ $2,500 to $30,000.
Ontayveis Terron Underwood, 32: Judgment nisi/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC more than 0.15, judgment nisi/motion to revoke/possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, judgment nisi/evading arrest/detention with a vehicle, bond surrender/driving while intoxicated, second, bond surrender/unlaw carrying of a weapon.
Max Aubrey McCraw, 41: County court commit/driving while intoxicated, second.
Casey Wayne Upchurch, 38: Bail junping and failure to appear/felony, judgment nisi/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, 1 to 4 grams.
Jordan Tramaine Whitmore, 19: Engaging in organized criminal activity.
Facebook’s knowledge of how social media like its own Instagram affects teenagers came to light in testimony last week before the Senate. Do you believe social media can be safe for young people to use?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.