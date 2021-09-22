Eldon W. Gaddy, son of Marvin Thomas and Winnie Rose Ingram Gaddy, was born on Dec. 4 1934, in Marshall, Saline County, Missouri and passed away on Sept. 18 in Paris Texas at the age of 86.
Eldon was preceded in death by his entire family including his parents; his brothers, Milton and David; his sister, Loretta Fay Gottsman-Smith; and his wife.
Eldon married Inis Pauline Slavins on March 2, 1963, and was only separated from her with her passing in 2004.
There were no children from his marriage. Eldon spent his life being a choice uncle to his nieces and nephews. These included Michael T. Gaddy, Zack E. Gaddy, Patrick Gaddy and Dawn F. Gaddy, the children of his brother and sister in law. Eldon was also uncle to Loretta’s daughter, Ronda Riley; and Milton’s fourth son, Keith Gaddy.
Eldon was a true lover of Jesus Christ and a disciple that believed in work and service. He was known to give his time, talents and possessions to those in need. Eldon is one of those rare people that would take time and encourage others to share their hearts with him.
Eldon was a self made man having only an eighth grade education, but he would have never said that he was self made, he always gave God the credit for the good in his life.
He left home at 13 and earned his living working. He would buy and sell automobiles, houses, land and services. Eldon was always active in trying to improve his lot in life.
Eldon was one of those rare jewels that shone the light of Christ brightly and helped others to shine as well. His funny stories would always bring a smile or a laugh.
This world has lost one of the “greatest generation” and a great man, while heaven has gained from our loss.
The family has scheduled a memorial service for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 25 at Powderly United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mark Hutchison.
Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
