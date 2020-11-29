Bailey Intermediate has announced the first six weeks honor roll of the 2020-21 school year.
A Honor Roll
Fourth-grade: Rayleigh Allmon, Bentley Babb, Easton Brown, Sadie Hightower, Emma Pedersen Beck Revelle, Callen Sheridan, Wesley Young, Jean Francis, Raynie Jones, Rylee Zuege, Tommy Woods, Mercedes Richards, Xain Domzal, Gavin Anderson, Niveyah Graves, Jude Barnard, Addison Neisler, Seely Blease, Liam Broadway, Connor Buhler, Tate Del Toro, Vivian Foreman, Ayzlie Wolfe, Aiyana Frazier, Manning Fuller, Kinlei Lane, Ali Layton, Cooper Watson, Kinslee Burden, Kyndal Davidson, Eslin Frazier, Jagger Hart, Dax Key, Karson Morrison, Augustus Scholta, Jayce Smith, Emree Bennett, Thomas Cervantes, Hazel Del Toro, Cate Emeyabbi, Addison Fortenberry, Alyssa Jackson, Ella Nelson, Cohen Ray, Christopher Rowland, Roberto Sandoval, Kylee Smock, Addisyn Smyers, Jackson Winston, Latasha Holloway, Sha’Riyah Ricks and Kacie Thompson.
Fifth-grade: Peyten Adamson, Joshua Broadway, Casen Byrd, Jackson Collar, Gabriel Escobedo, Brave Kaewsasaen, Allyson Miller, Colby Peterson, Madison Reed, Kruz Chappell, Ella Chaffin, Michael Cruz, Aysheh Joudeh, Harper Mitchell, Hayden Passmore, Ella Barnaby, Levi Cochran, Landon Cummings, Jazzlyn Dabbs, Aiden Curtis, Averi Curtis, Logan Dobbs, Brody Dyess, Cameron Farris, Brinkley Ford, Jared Franklin, Kenzee McDowra, Jaxon Risinger, Logan Scholl, Arilyn Doss, Kyler Easthouse, Aaliyah Conkelton, Hadley Watkins, Hagan Dockery, Elison Ando, Christopher Albertson, Kensley Brown, Jaxon Hutchings, Cooper Renfro, Kloie Allmon, Carlos Amador, Elison Ando, Remy Tran, Cenedy Renfro, Haden Cunningham, Brandon Gilbert, Kelsey Weger, Kaiden Moon, Gavin Pike, Kadilee Steed, Emma Williams, Kashton Wright, Gabby Lawson, Taylor Jackson, Ellie Michael, Kloie Allmon, Noah Rember, Austin Blair, McKayla Healey, Isaac James-Arguello, Bella Goodwin, Carlos Amador, Akriti Basnet, Avree Bennett, Eli Green, Zoey Hevron, Landon Kessel, Adelina Rajkumar, Case Ramirez-Melton, Jack Rusak, Briley Swain, Ryan Trenchard, Malikhi Frazier, Ashlynn Newberry, Joy Stone, Antonio Valenzula and Jeremy Worrall.
A/B Honor Roll
Fourth-grade: Steele Adair, Gantz Allen, Kenadie Alvord, Aubrie Arnold, Jagger Brown, Owen Daniel, Gracie Johnson, Angel Perez, Brogan Robinson, Madisyn Sawyer, Abby Lawson, Justin Huesca, Manny Olvera, Lauryn Carroll, Sophie Wofford, Jayden Cox, Keni Bustillos, Logan Johnson, Austin Garcia, Andrew Perry, Brian Stevenson, Carson Liesman, Tayler Jones, Melody Phifer, Kase Daniel, Brice Clark, Kaydence Gurley, Ryder Carroll, Kilea Coco, Jaxon Dykes, Cesar Guerrero, Cloie Lopez, Sherlyn Morales, Pedro Quezada, Gabriel Quintero, Beau Westbrook, Bella Goodwin, Keaton Asagba, Brook Carroll, Tristian Enox, Kacen Hayes, Ambri Skidmore, Ava Smith, Mason Thompson, Terrence Woods, Kamden Easthouse, Christian Jones, Lily Malone, Axel Marquez-Pena, Adam Rosson, Brenham Fuller, Mcayden Zuniga and Jermiah Livingston.
Fifth-grade: Keely Burchinal, James Crites, Kailee Elmighalajughi, Emmalee Harrell, Alivia Hughes, Anslee Kennedy, Mia Tillery, Christian Wall, Cade Wolfe, Diamond Rhymes, Kynlee Spencer, Grady Thomison, Kalem Whipkey, Khyri Williams, Jesse Morrison, Boston Raper, Caelyn Shaffer, Miley Wilson, Nate Wise, Jason Choern, Trinity Duffey, Nolan Farrell, Kingston Kain, Alyssa Quiroz, Pedro Ramirez, Camila Rojas, Caitlin Stanley, Gavin Kelley, Wrylee Romans, Brennan Story, Haylee Leffel, Samuel Griffin, Mercedez Adair, Winter Ash, Peyton Garner, Gaige Griffis, Amelia Kee, Kingston Lane, Jacob Langston, Kayniah Lester, Leighton Medlin, Karter Wiley, Preston Perfect, Isabella Johansen, Nate Miller, Joel Miller, Abby Johnson, Jaydon Garite, Christina Smith, Kayden Buxton, Malachi Smith, Reanna Ginn, Jacob Wyrick, Eli Brown, Justyn Buster, Kira Dangerfield, Liberty Darby, David Bustillos, Dylan Gridley, Benjamin Klassen and Taden Joplin.
