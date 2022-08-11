Editor's Note: This story has been corrected to reflect the meeting occurred at Lamar Town Hall, not Lewis Hall.
Pat Fallon, United States Representative for District Four, hosted a town hall at Paris Junior College’s Lamar Town Hall Wednesday evening to a crowded room of community residents.
Prior to answering questions asked of him, Fallon presented on three issues he sees as immediately pressing entering the presidential midterms season: economy, inflation and the border. After his presentation, he answered community questions and finished his speech with a reference to his Irish origins and ancestors’ immigration to America five generations prior.
He began by speaking on the economy and inflation, comparing the current economic state of America to the country’s state in previous years under the Trump administration. Pulling from statistics, manually calculated data and personal stories, he localized the national political scene by gathering examples relevant to district four.
Fallon also tackled illegal immigration across the Texas border from Mexico, declaring a “trickle had become a flood” under the Biden administration.
“On the border, it’s rather more targeted,” he said. “President Trump had a wait in Mexico policy. … Most of these people are just exchanging poverty in Guatemala for poverty in the United States. And we’re allowing all these nation states to export their poverty into our country. It’s silly. It’s stupid to do, and no nation that wants to be healthy and strong and move forward would allow it. And also finish the border wall and barriers because that helps too.”
Throughout his speech, he referenced a dinner he had with former President Donald Trump the previous evening, wherein all manner of political issues were discussed. At the dinner, he also asked the president to sign a cap for veteran Jack Ashmore, who was in the audience Wednesday evening.
Community questions ranged from discussion about Covid-19 protocols to whether he would support a draft. Though he suggested his parents get vaccinated, he did not recommend youth be vaccinated, Fallon said. He also spoke of the importance of personal choice in the matter. Further, he emphasized constituents should not take medical advice from him.
“When you mix politics and medicine, you get two results: you get bad politics and you get bad medicine,” Fallon said. “It’s about choice. There’s a certain inherent risk in being alive. And we should be cautious. We don’t need to be careless. I’m all about cautious. Covid almost killed me in February 2021. It didn’t. But monococcal antibodies saved my life. I would have gotten them in day one or two if I’d known about them. I got them in day nine. That’s why I almost died. And I think we have, in large measure, put Covid in the rearview mirror.”
Fallon considered such town halls an ideological vaccination for community members, an opportunity to hear from both sides of an issue and speak candidly to elected officials outside of liberally dominated environments like college academia.
“But I want our students to have a breath of knowledge,” he said. “I want them to have the greatest diversity of all, which should be celebrated. Diversity of thought. They should be learning both sides, equally and then make a determination for themselves whether they fall on the left or the right, not being fed an ideological extreme.”
Fallon enjoyed coming to Paris for “all the real people that showed up,” he said. “And it was a pretty darn good crowd.”
Lamar County Republican Chairman Scott Hommel spoke to the importance of bringing candidates like Fallon to the district.
“Well it’s important that anybody that’s running for an elected official’s position to come out and speak to his constituents,” Hommel said. “The ones that are here are obviously concerned. They want to know, to see the man, hear him, get an opportunity to see where he’s coming from.”
The group will also host a debate at PJC between Fallon and his Democratic challenger Russell Foster. The dates have not been finalized, but Hommel told the group to stay tuned for more information.
