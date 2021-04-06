North Lamar High School Speech and Debate Team won the District Speech and Debate Championship for the 13th year in a row March 30.
Winning or placing were: Hunter Steelman, first in Informative Speaking; Heather Bright, sixth in Informative Speaking; Isabella LoCicero, first in Persuasive Speaking and second in Poetry; Jaden Brown, fifth in Persuasive Speaking and fifth in Poetry; Hannah Miner, first in Prose; and Felicity Sefcik, fourth in Lincoln Douglas Debate.
In February, Isabella LoCicero and Hunter Steelman placed first in Cross-Examination Debate.
North Lamar claims the District Championship title for all but two of the last 25 years. Kristi Hodgkiss is the Speech and Debate coach for North Lamar.
