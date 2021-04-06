North Lamar High School UIL Speech and Debate District Champs
North Lamar High School Speech and Debate champions seated are Hunter Steelman, Hannah Miner, Isabella LoCicero and Brayden Frank. Standing are Jaden Brown, Heather Bright, Austin Elrod and Felicity Sefcik.

North Lamar High School Speech and Debate Team won the District Speech and Debate Championship for the 13th year in a row March 30.

Winning or placing were: Hunter Steelman, first in Informative Speaking; Heather Bright, sixth in Informative Speaking; Isabella LoCicero, first in Persuasive Speaking and second in Poetry; Jaden Brown, fifth in Persuasive Speaking and fifth in Poetry; Hannah Miner, first in Prose; and Felicity Sefcik, fourth in Lincoln Douglas Debate.

In February, Isabella LoCicero and Hunter Steelman placed first in Cross-Examination Debate.

North Lamar claims the District Championship title for all but two of the last 25 years. Kristi Hodgkiss is the Speech and Debate coach for North Lamar.

