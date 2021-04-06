Homeless Awareness Day is Wednesday, and the Lamar County Homeless Coalition encourages the community to “Wear Purple for the Homeless” and join a downtown walk to begin at noon at Culbertson Fountain.
In conjunction with Homeless Awareness Day, volunteers will search out the homeless with bags of supplies and offers of help, a service of both the Coalition and That House, a ministry of Paris Church of God. Volunteers can join the group by calling That House at 903-249-1669. The group plans to meet at That House at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The group’s action project this month is collecting paper towels, toilet paper and garbage bags for Horizon House, which can be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office at 2340 Lamar Ave. or at Horizon House at 450 4th St. SW.
