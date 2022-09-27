Eulalia Lee Luman Walker

Eulalia Lee Walker, 91 years of age, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022.
She left this earthly body to be reunited in Heaven with Jesus and all her loved ones. Her three children and family were by her side when she passed away.
Eulalia was born on June 17, 1931 in Paris, to Charlie Wyatt Ward and Lula Crutchfield Ward. Eulalia attended Paris schools and then she went on to attend St. Joseph Nursing School, where she graduated and became an LVN nurse. She worked at Lamar Medical Center, St. Joseph Hospital and then retired with 35 years of service in 1995 from McCuistion Regional Medical Center.
In 1951 at 20 years of age she married J.T. Luman and they had three children, Rickey Gene in 1953, Mickey Ann in 1954 and Vickey Kay in 1955.
On Sept. 8, 1957, she was left a widow with three small children when J.T. was killed in a truck accident in Guymon, Oklahoma. At this time she was working as a waitress but decided to enroll in nursing school. Her family helped with the three small children while she attended nursing school during the day and worked at the Sanitarium of Paris on the third shift as a nurse’s aide.
Vernon “Buck” Walker came into her life and they were married on Sept. 28, 1962. They celebrated 23 years of marriage before his tragic death in a boating accident on Lake Crook on April 19, 1986. He had no children but was the best step-father to her three children.
Eulalia faithfully attended Pathway International Church of God and Paris Church of God, where she attended at the time of her death for 49 years.
Eulalia is survived by her children, The Rev. Rick Luman (Janice), of Oneonta, Alabama, Mickey Ann Holden, of Paris, Texas and Vickey Kay Luman, of the home in Paris, Texas; grandchildren, Michael Wayne Holden, of Paris, Texas, Latoya Michelle Holden, of Paris, Texas; step-grandchildren, Vincent Holden, of Tyler, Texas, William “Bill” Holden (Cathy), of Sulphur Springs, Texas, Robin Holden, of Grand Saline, Texas, Randy Wiggins (Kristy), of Oneonta, Alabama; great-grandchildren, Zackery Holden, of Paris, Texas; step-great-grandchildren, Payton Hall, of Paris, Texas, Jaycie Hall, of Paris, Texas, Leland Hall, of Paris, Texas, Austin Wiggins (Madison), and daughter, Laura Jane, of Oneonta, Alabama, Allyssa Wiggins, of Oneonta, Alabama, Logan Raines, of Pell City, Alabama, Kaylee Smithey, of Oneonta, Alabama and Sarah and Joshua Jackson, of Oneonta, Alabama; special friend of the family, Joyce Ward, of Oneonta, Alabama; nieces, Sandra Herron Chesshir (Gary), of Troup, Texas, Theresa Shugart, of Arthur City, Texas; nephews, Ronnie Herron (Jenny), of Sumner, Texas, Johnny Ward (Vicki), of Paris, Stevie Don Ward (Tammy), of Roxton, Gary Don Ward (Renea), of Paris, Dennis Ward (Debbie), of Paris and Kenneth Ward, of Paris.
She was preceded in death by both husbands; and her brothers, Charles Edward Ward, Hammond Louis Ward, John Vernon Ward, William “Bill” Ward; sisters, Dorothy Ward Herron, Edna “Annie” Ward, Myrtle Cameron Townsend, Estelle Ward Merritt; nieces, Cynthia Ward, Betty Ann Ward Todd, Jena Kay Ward Ervin, Lori McDonald.
Visitation with friends and family will be held at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home on Tuesday, Sept. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at Fry Gibbs on Wednesday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Doug Holt, The Rev. Ray Evers and The Rev. Rick Luman will officiate. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Benny Culver, Pete Farmer, Harry Porter, Sam Magnuson, Vernon Thompson and Stevie Don Ward. Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. Kelsey Gibbs and Kenny Poole.
The family would like to say a special thanks to Dr. Deepak Muthappa, Dr. Richard Bercher and Dr. Jack Schwade for their excellent care of our loved one. Also, special thanks to Platinum Home Health and Hospice nurses that took such excellent care of her; Michelle Smith, Amy Harris, Lisa Martin, Casey Mills and Jennifer Blair.
