Eulalia Lee Luman Walker

Eulalia Lee Luman Walker

Eulalia Lee Walker, 91 years of age, passed away at her home on Saturday morning, Sept. 24, 2022.

She left this earthly body to be reunited in Heaven with Jesus and all her loved ones. Her three children and family were by her side when she passed away.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.