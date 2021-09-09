SEP. 7 to SEP. 9
FD Assist EMS
Sep. 7
9:02 to 9:15 a.m., 51 23rd St. SW.
9:27 to 9:57 a.m., 3415 Darnell Road.
9:56 to 10:12 a.m., 1715 N. Main St.
11:07 to 11:47 a.m., Stone Avenue.
2:59 to 3:19 p.m., Bella Vista Drive.
3:10 to 3:15 p.m., 2231 College St.
3:43 to 4:02 p.m., 1350 26th St. NE.
9:51 to 10:08 p.m., 1010 17th St. NE.
10:46 to 10:57 p.m., 1955 18th St. NE.
Sep. 8
7:09 to 7:35 p.m., 3524 Clarksville St.
10:01 to 10:13 p.m., 155 46th St. SW.
Grass/Brush Fire
Sep. 7
5:13 to 5:24 p.m., 4100 Clarksville St.
First Responder-Paris
Sep. 7
9:54 to 10:04 a.m., 4615 Choctaw Lane.
2:14 to 2:25 p.m., 3150 Clarksville St.
Sep. 8
1:40 to 2 p.m., 3250 Church St.
4:41 to 4:56 p.m., 610 25th St. NE.
10:08 to 10:27 p.m., 150 47th St. SE.
Sep. 9
3:36 to 3:58 a.m., 1826 Jackson Court.
Haz-Mat Incident
Sep. 7
8:08 to 8:29 a.m., 1040 20th St. NE.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Sep. 8
4:48 to 5:28 p.m., 3500 Lamar Ave.
5;12 to 5:42 p.m., 1465 20th St. NE.
11:13 to 11:52 p.m., 7900 FR 196.
Public Service
Sep. 7
6:55 to 7:08 p.m., 3281 Hubbard St.
Sep. 8
10:33 to 10:47 a.m., 490 26th St. SE.
2:50 to 3:09 p.m., 3338 FR 79.
6:39 to 7:09 p.m., 3354 NE Lop 286.
Sep. 9
12:11 to 12:19 a.m., 3554 Clarksville St.
4:58 to 5:21 a.m., 729 23rd St. SE.
5:11 to 5:22 a.m., 1750 E. Washington St.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Sep. 7
5:31 to 6:40 p.m., 1418 W. Shiloh St.
