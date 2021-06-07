Ashley Marie Stephens, 39, passed away on May 25, 2021, in a traffic accident in Chase County, Kansas.
Ashley was born on Sept. 30, 1981 in Paris, Texas, to Dawn Cato and Mike Stephens.
She graduated from North Lamar High School in 2000.
Ashley was a beautiful spirit with a love for life. She enjoyed being a lifeguard and teaching others to swim and canoe at Camp Gambill. She loved traveling with her little dog Puddy by her side.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Candun Jax Stephens; brother, Duncan Tempelmeyer; and grandparents, Melvin and Catherine Cato.
She is survived by her parents, Dawn Cato and Mike and Kelli Stephens; brothers, Jeremy Stephens, Drew Tempelmeyer and wife, Shawn, Devon Tempelmeyer, Kerry Brown and wife, Tara, Kory Brown and wife, Jenny; grandparents, Alice Robertson, Katie Knox and Ray Baxter; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home, 730 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.