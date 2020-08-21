Friday will be fairly calm, with a slight chance of isolated storms and showers in far western Big Country and western Central Texas in the morning. High temperatures will range from the lower to upper 90's for the entire region, with clear skies throughout. In the areas under a precipitation chance, skies will have increased cloud coverage throughout the morning and decreasing in cover into the afternoon. Winds will be around 5-10 MPH with a westerly/northwesterly flow.
The rest of the week into the early weekend will continue to include rain and storm chances for parts of the region. On Friday evening, there will be a slight chance of storms in Western and Central portions of North Texas, Central Texas, and the Big Country. Best chances for precipitation will occur in the West and Northwest of those areas. Saturday morning will be the end of the rain chances for the weekend, with A.M. chances in Western and Central portions of Big Country and Central Texas. As the afternoon goes on, storm chances will diminish. Sunday will be dry and calm. High temperatures over the next few days will range from the lower to upper 90's, and evening low temperatures will range from the upper 60's to middle 70's.
With high pressure to the west and low pressure to the east, northerly flow will remain in place over the region through the weekend. In layman's terms, don't expect a lot of change.
Today will follow suit from the past few days with sunny skies and a high near 90. Winds will come from the east at around 5 mph. That will lead us into a mostly clear night as the low returns to around 68 degrees.
Even as winds shift to come from the southeast on Saturday, we're still expecting a sunny day with a high of just 91 degrees. The night again will be mostly clear, but the low will fall to just 71 degrees thanks to that warmer southern air.
It's going to be a beautiful start to the weekend. Enjoy your Friday!
